Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 3rd Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

