Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

