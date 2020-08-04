Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

