SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

