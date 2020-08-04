Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,048 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Cyberark Software worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.