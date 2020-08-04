Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,048 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Cyberark Software worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

