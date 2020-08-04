Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

