NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $277.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.