Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 530,872 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

