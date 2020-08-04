Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

