Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 96.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

