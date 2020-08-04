Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

