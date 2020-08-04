Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,088 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

