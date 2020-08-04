Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

