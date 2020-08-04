Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $13.93 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

