Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 164,713 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

