Actiam N.V. Buys 273,083 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Actiam N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,083 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 33.7% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

