Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,482.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,477.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.