Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $107.35 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $169,550.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,443 shares of company stock valued at $45,650,974. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

