DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $3,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,723. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after buying an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after buying an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

