Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.07.

RARE stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.80% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $203,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,667,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

