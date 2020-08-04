Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $1,600.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,550.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,482.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,376.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.