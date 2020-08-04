Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.