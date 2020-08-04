Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.