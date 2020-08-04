Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,405 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Catalent worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 128.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.