Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

