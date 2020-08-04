Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expands By 11.2%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

