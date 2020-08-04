Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

