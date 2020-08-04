O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $431.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.42.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $473.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,213 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,152. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $201,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.