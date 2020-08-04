Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 234.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Insulet by 36.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after buying an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after buying an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,530.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.10.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

