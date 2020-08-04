Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $418,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

