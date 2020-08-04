Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $174,577,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,613,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387,618 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 693,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.