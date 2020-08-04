Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPM stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

