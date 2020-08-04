Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €23.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.59 ($23.14).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

