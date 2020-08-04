Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $308.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $309.17.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.