Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $856,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.