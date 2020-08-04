Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.