CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,937,000 after acquiring an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,347,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

