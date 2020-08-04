Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 120.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

