Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Agree Realty worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Agree Realty by 23.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 605.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 74.3% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Agree Realty by 29.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

