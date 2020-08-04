Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Proofpoint from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.68.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Infineon Technologies Given a €23.50 Price Target at UBS Group
Infineon Technologies Given a €23.50 Price Target at UBS Group
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Discovery Communications Inc. Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Discovery Communications Inc. Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report