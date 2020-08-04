Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Proofpoint from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

