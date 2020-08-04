Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,009 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

