Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KDP)

Aug 4th, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of KDP opened at $29.92 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 405.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

