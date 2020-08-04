Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 178.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

