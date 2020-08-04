Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock worth $284,464,615 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 340.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

