American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 118,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 338.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:AFG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.