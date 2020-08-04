Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Drops By 7.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 30,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on WPX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

