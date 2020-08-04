Strs Ohio Has $900,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NYSE APAM opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.20% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

