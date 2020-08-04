Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after buying an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.