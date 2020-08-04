Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Zendesk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,094 shares of company stock worth $11,195,734 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

