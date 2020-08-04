Creative Planning Acquires 7,629 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

